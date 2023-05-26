Arsenal Unveil New Home Kit For 2023/23 Season

Arsenal on Friday unveiled their new home kit for the 2023/24 football season.

The club made the announcement in a statement on their official website.

Some of the club’s stars like Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli were on hand to model the net home kit.

Arsenal women’s team will wear the new home kit for the first time on Saturday while the men’s team will dorn it in their final game of the season against Wolves.

The new home kit draws inspiration from the 2003/04 Premier League title winning Invincibles.

“We’re delighted to introduce our new adidas home kit for the 2023/24 season, celebrating the joy and pride in moving forward together,” the club stated.

“Our new home kit will be worn on-pitch for the first time on Saturday when our women’s team face Aston Villa at Meadow Park in our final WSL game of the season. Our men’s team will also wear the new kit in our final Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates…