Oshoala Academy Thrash Eletu Girls In Friendly

The Asisat Oshoala Football Academy on Tuesday defeated Prince Kazeem Eletu Female Football Club 5-2 in a friendly.

The match which was played at the Abati Barracks, Lagos saw Asisat Academy star striker 16 year-old Janet semenya netted Hat thrick , Goals also from kemi adegbuyi and Racheal Peter also helped to secure the victory.

The Asisat Oshoala Academy (AOA), an all-girls training platform, is established by the Asisat Oshoala in partnership with two renowned international organisations; Women Win of Germany and Nike Inc. of USA.

The Asisat Oshoala Academy, an initiative of award-winning Nigerian woman footballer, Asisat Oshoala, is out to build upon the footballer’s mission of providing access to sports and education for young girls in her community.

The Asisat Oshoala Academy (AOA) is designed to provide access to football and lifeskills for marginalized schoolgirls in Nigeria and the rest of the African continent.

