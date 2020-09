Daniels Igoni, Yenagoa The candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District by-election, Mr Peremobowei Ebebi, says he is not afraid of facing his opponents. He said this in an interview with journalists in Yenagoa on Thursday. Ebebis major contender is former governor Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party. The







Source: Punch Newspaper