Peter Dada, Akure The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has dissociated itself from a video that has gone viral, giving an ultimatum to some other Nigeria nationals, especially the Igbos, to quit Yorubaland on or before October 25, 2020. In a statement issued by the Afenifere Leader, Pa Reuben Fasonranti, on Saturday evening, the group said

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper