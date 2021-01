Kayode Oyero A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has asked the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) to immediately order the release of Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and four other activists who were remanded in the Kuje Correctional Centre on Monday. The ex-minister said Buhari should prepare additional cells to remand more protesters

Source: Punch Newspaper