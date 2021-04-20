NNPC, marketers meet over petrol smuggling, others

Officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation are currently meeting with oil marketers over issues bordering on the rise in the smuggling of petrol from Nigeria to neighbouring countries. Participants at the meeting, which include members of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria and other dealers, are discussing with NNPC officials behind closed doors. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
