Bayelsa councillor rejects fundraising after building bridge with funds meant for official car

A Bayelsa State councillor, Onem Miracle Tyna, has rejected offers of a GoFundMe or any other fundraising campaign planned on her behalf by members of the public. Of recent, it came to public notice that the 31-year-old female councillor in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State had used money meant for the purchase Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Bayelsa councillor rejects fundraising after building bridge with funds meant for official...