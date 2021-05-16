LG polls: Ogun APC members protest alleged imposition of candidates

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress have staged a protest against the partys adoption of consensus candidature in some local government areas. The protest held a few hours after the leadership of the party announced that the party will be adopting consensus candidates in some local government areas. The party leadership had said Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
