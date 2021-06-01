Police should have spared some of Gulaks killers to aid investigation Ex-DIG Adeoye

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Adedayo Adeoye (retd.), has said the men of the Nigeria Police Force should have spared some of the suspected killers of ex-presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, to assist them in investigating the murder case. DIG Adeoye stated this in an exclusive interview with The PUNCH on Monday. The PUNCH had earlier reported Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Police should have spared some of Gulaks killers to aid investigation Ex-DIG...