Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, on Saturday, tweeted the green-white-green Nigerian flag as the West African country marked its 2021 Democracy Day. Dorseys tweet, which was posted hours to the ongoing nationwide protests in Nigeria, has since attracted thousands of retweets. Many tweeps including known faces such as @HenshawKate and @mrfestusogun have since Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper