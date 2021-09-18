Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga for the first time this season with a 7-0 thrashing of Bochum on Saturday with Robert Lewandowski scoring for a record 13th consecutive home league game. Lewandowski is the first player to score in 13 consecutive home league games, according to Bundesliga. Joshua Kimmich netted twice while Lewandowski Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Bundesliga: Lewandowski sets new record as Bayern Munich thrash Bochum 7-0