Abuja-Kaduna train services resume Saturday

Published by Punch on Fri, 22 Oct 2021
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday directed that Abuja-Kaduna Train Service should resume operations on Saturday. Amaechi gave the directive after inspecting repairs on the rail tracks between Rijana and Dutse along the route on Friday. The minister then assured the public of Federal Governments commitment to ensure safety of passengers along the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper