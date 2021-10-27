Air Force decries rising cases of cancer among serving, retired personnel

Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021

The Nigerian Air Force has expressed concerns over the increasing number of retired and serving personnel diagnosed with various forms of cancer. The Air Force also said families of these personnel as well as their partners were getting infected. The Chief of Medical Services Headquarters, Air Commodore Olabode Babalola disclosed this on Wednesday at the Read More
