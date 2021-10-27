Taraba varsity students join non-academic staff to protest poor welfare

Published by Punch on Wed, 27 Oct 2021

Students of Taraba State University, Jalingo, on Wednesday, joined the Non Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities chapters in the institution, to protest poor welfare. Chairman, Joint Action Committee of the unions, Livinus Naiman, while speaking to journalists in Jalingo, lamented what he termed the insensitivity of the Read More
