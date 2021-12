The Lagos State Government has sealed off Dowen College in the Lekki area of the state over the gruesome death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni. Our correspondent gathered that the school was sealed off on Sunday by officials of the state government. Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho, confirmed the development to The PUNCH on Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

