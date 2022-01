Sundays Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final at Olembe Stadium has been moved to Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium as a result of the deadly crush at the ground that killed eight people on Monday. Another 38 people were reported to be injured after spectators were involved in a crush outside Olembe Stadium, which was hosting the last-16 Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper

