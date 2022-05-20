Planned resumption of train service insensitive, say abductees families

By
Headliners
-
1



Families and friends of passengers abducted from the Abuja-Kaduna AK9 train have warned the Nigerian Railway Corporation not to test their patience over the planned resumption of train services along the Abuja-Kaduna route. The families warned that unless their loved ones are rescued unhurt by the authorities, they would resist any attempt to resume train Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR