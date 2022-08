The Social Democratic Party presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, on Tuesday, held a closed-door meeting with the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III. The parley, according to sources, was held inside the private residence of the monarch in Warri, Delta State. It was gathered that the visit was part of the ongoing consultation Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper