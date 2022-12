A 52-year-old housewife, Mrs Bose Adegoke alongside her 28 years old daughter, Mrs Yetunde Adegoke have been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man (name withheld) in Iseyin, Iseyin Local Government Area of the state. It was learnt that the suspects, who were arrested at different locations, are currently Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper