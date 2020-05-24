



Obinna Ogbonnaya

Abakaliki

Group Lauds PMB For Appointing Obioma As NECO Boss

A group, African Students Education Support Initiatives (ASESI) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of a renowned educationist, Prof. Godswill Obioma, as the new Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO).

The group who described the appointment as laudable noted that Prof. Obioma’s impressive track records in the nation’s education sector as well as his well known anti- corruption lifestyle would help the Buhari’ government to overhaul and revamp the NECO body for optimum service to the nation.

In a statement signed on Sunday by its Executive Director, Mr. Chinonso Obasi, and made available to Leadership in Abakaliki stated that the former Ebonyi Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) who is a celebrated Professor of Mathematics and a Specialist in Monitoring, Evaluation, Curriculum Development and Education Management had performed creditably well in all his previous…





Source: Leadership Newspaper