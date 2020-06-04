We Were Not Sponsored To Protest Against Kalu – Abia Citizens





By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

The concerned citizens of Abia north have dismissed reports they were sponsored to protest at the National Assembly over the continuous non- representations of Abia north in the senate .

In a statement by the National coordinator, Concerned Citizen of Abia north, Abuja, Chukwu Chukwudi described the allegation as another cheap political blackmail.

The statement reads “Our attention has been drawn to a recent online publication in which one Mr Chibuike Jonas of the All Progressive Congres (APC) was reported to have maliciously accused Distinguished Senator Mao Ohuabunwa of sponsoring the Tuesday massive anti Orji Uzor-Kalu protest in Abuja.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored this ranting but for the erroneous impression this unfounded allegation may cause.

“We can understand the frustration of Mr Jonas and his display of ignorance here. Mr Jonas and his pay master ought to have known that such exercise ( protest ) was in according with section …





Source: Leadership Newspaper