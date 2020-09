Yobe State governor and chairman of APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National convention committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni has commiserated with the government and people of Kaduna State over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris. Governor Buni described the death as a loss of a nationalist who dedicated his life to the service of Nigerians. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper