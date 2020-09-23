UN Commends FG On Humanitarian Efforts In Northeast

Amidst international concerns on the activities of terrorists and violent extreme groups in the Northeast, the United Nations has commended the federal government’s efforts to improve humanitarian support in the region, saying the Buhari administration “has taken important steps to improve access to people in need.” Lately, some international humanitarian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had expressed […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

