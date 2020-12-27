ABIODUN SIVOWAKU, Director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh has promised to prioritise maritime education and professionalism in the transport sector, while working hand-in-hand with the governing board to achieve the set goals of Centre for Logistics and Transport Studies (CELTRAS). He disclosed this during his inauguration as chairman, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
NIMASA Pledges To Promote Maritime Education