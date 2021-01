By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says Nigerians are earnestly waiting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over power at the federal level in order to enshrine good governance. Wike said this on Wednesday at the inauguration of the 11.53 kilometers Agbonchai-Afam road, lconnecting Eleme and Oyigbo local […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper