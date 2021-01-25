Genus Launches Carbon Technology Based Inverter Batteries

BY ABIODUN SIVOWAKU,Lagos Genus Innovation Ltd, manufacturers of inverters, batteries and solar solutions, and Simba Industries, exclusive distributors of Genus in Nigeria, have announced the launch of a carbon technology based tubular battery for inverters. This heavy-duty tubular battery has been developed by Genus’ in-house R&D team, specifically to meet the power and usage conditions […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
