Executive secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Professor Sulieman Bogoro has tasked universities to engage in problem-solving research and build a knowledge-based economy to ensure global competitiveness. Bogoro, who spoke as a guest lecturer at the Catholic Veritas University’s 9th convocation ceremony at the weekend, stressed the important roles of universities as leaders of research […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Nigeria Needs Problem-solving Research, TETFund Tells Varsities