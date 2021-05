BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi The Tor Tiv, HRM James Ayatse, has appealed to Nigerians to adhere strictly to all the safety measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) ravaging the world. The eminent Tiv monarch expressed satisfaction with the measures put in place towards checking the pandemic. Prof. Ayatse, who spoke in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper