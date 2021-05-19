Insecurity: Ortom Calls For Collaboration Between Governors, FG





Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has called for collaboration between state governors and the federal government to tackle the insecurity bedeviling the country. Ortom spoke yesterday in Makurdi while addressing journalists on arrival from Ibadan, Oyo State capital, where he had attended the PeoplesDemocratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum meeting. He said, “We ought to cooperate […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper