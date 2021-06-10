The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the microblogging site, Twitter, has sought high-level discussion with the Federal Government of Nigeria over last Friday’s ban of its operations in the country. Speaking with journalists after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Mohammed confirmed that Twitter had […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Ban: Twitter Already Seeking High-level Talks With Nigeria — Minister