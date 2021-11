The League Management Company (LMC) has announced that the 2021/22 Nigeria Football Professional League (NPFL) season will kick off Friday, December 17th 2021 with reigning champions Akwa United welcome Kano Pillars, while United welcome Shooting Stars SC of Ibadan to the Patanmi stadium in Gombe. Makurdi giants Lobi Stars will host Rivers United which will […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information