Seventy-three-year-old former Miss Nigeria 1963, Alice Adepe, had the opportunity to walk on the red carpet 58 years after winning the coveted Miss Nigeria Pageant the year Nigeria became a Republic as she was honoured at the ongoing Idoma International Cultural Festival. The annual cultural festival held in Otukpo, headquarters of Otukpo local government area […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information