A member representing Orlu/Oru East/Orsu federal constituency of Imo State at the House of Representatives, Hon. Jerry Alagboso, has called on the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Charles Ugwuh, to ensure that all aspirants are given a level-playing ground at the forthcoming party primaries. He urged the party leadership to remain […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information