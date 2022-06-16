FCMB Lends N28.7bn To 200,000 Women





First City Monument Bank(FCMB), through EasyAgents, its agency banking network and other channels, has granted N28.7 billion loans to 200,000 women in the country.

Similarly, it has also successfully on-boarded and empowered one million financially excluded Nigerians, ensuring they have a better and more sustainable future through access to financial services.

As part of its financial inclusion programme, the bank has provided microloans valued at N40 billion to over 300,000 beneficiaries comprising 200,000 women traders across the country who have accessed over US$51.28 million (N28.7 billion) of the total loan sum.

Committing to affordable and sustainable financial services for unbanked and underbanked Nigerians, the managing director of FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, said:

“We are proud of our significant role in integrating Nigeria’s huge informal economy driven by small-scale farmers, traders, artisans, and other small and medium-sized businesses into the formal economy through…





Source: Leadership Newspaper