Croc City 5-Aside League Kicks Off Today





The Female segment of Croc City 5-Aside Football For Peace League will commence with draws and a seminar at the Murtala Mohammed Square today, as 10 teams will participate in the competition.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Sports Development stated that the actual tournament will start on August 10 and end August 19, 2022.

The statement which was signed by the Commissioner of Sports Development, Mr Idris Nyam, listed the participating teams as Kada Queens, Kaduna Babes, Kudendan Queens, I am Nigerian Football Club and Wisdom Queens, all from Kaduna.

According to the statement, Jaba Queens, Zango Queens, Green Beret, and YSFON Babes, from Kwoi, Kafanchan, Zaria, and Kaduna respectively will also take part in the competition.

Mr Nyam further disclosed that the qualifiers for the male category of the League for Zone one will start on August 26 and end on September 5, while that of Zone three will hold from September 12 to September 23.

The statement also said that the Zone two…





Source: Leadership Newspaper