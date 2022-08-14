Pressure UK To Transfer Ekweremmadu’s Case To Nigeria, Ohanaeze Tells Federal Govt





Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has charged the federal government of Nigeria to mount diplomatic pressure on the United Kingdom government to transfer the trial of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremmadu, on alleged organ harvesting, to Nigeria.

Besides, the Igbo group faulted the assertions by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that the federal government would not intervene in the Ekweremmadu’s case.

The group described Malami’s stand as selective and biased.

Spokesman of the Ambassador George Obiozor-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr. Chiedozie Ogbannia, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Sunday, cited several cases in the past, which he noted were similar to Ekweremmadu’s current case, which the federal government waded in.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo insisted that the federal government should not abandon Senator Ekweremmadu, who represents Enugu West in the National Assembly.

Source: Leadership Newspaper