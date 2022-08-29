KCCN Grooms 30 Additional Taekwondo Coaches For Nigeria





The Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN) in its quest to help develop the combat sport of taekwondo in the West African country has groomed 30 additional coaches for the sport.

The coaches, who were drawn from various institutions, states and clubs, were trained on poomsae (techniques) of blocking, striking and kicking and as well as coaching methods, warm-up activities and first-aid during a 2-day Coaches Seminar 2022 held at the Korea Cultural Center, Rivers House, Abuja.

Declaring the 2-day Coaches Seminar with the theme: “Reinventing The Will of a Prosperous Taekwondo Coaching Career’, close, director of KCCN, Kim Changki, implored the participants to put into practice both the physical and mental skills acquired during the seminar.

He said the seminar was one of the ways explored by the KCCN to promote taekwondo in Nigeria.

“The Korean Cultural Center Nigeria is grateful for your effort to make this Second Taekwondo Coaches Seminar a huge success.

“KCCN implored…





Source: Leadership Newspaper