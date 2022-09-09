EPL: Chelsea Confirm Graham Potter’s Appointment As New Head Coach





EPL giants, Chelsea, on Thursday, confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter as the new head coach to replace Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked on Wednesday.

Chelsea concluded talks in short order with Potter, selling him on the vision of a long-term project at the club, and getting him to agree terms for a five-year deal.

Potter’s contract with Brighton & Hove Albion had a variable release clause, reportedly around £16m, which Chelsea activated.

At least three members of his backroom staff are expected to join him, including long-time assistants Billy Reid and Björn Hamberg, and “recruitment specialist” Kyle Macaulay, and maybe a couple others, too (goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and first-team coach Bruno also left the team with him), bringing Brighton’s total compensation to north of £20m.

Potter went into coaching in his early 30s and made a name for himself during a remarkable eight-year spell in Sweden, taking Östersunds FK from the fourth tier to the first in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper