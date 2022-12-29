Masari, Tambuwal Sign N289bn, N189bn 2023 Budgets Into Law





Katsina State Governor Aminu Ballo Masari yesterday signed into law the 2023 budget bill of N289.6 billion.

At the Government House, Katsina, where he signed the bill, the governor said his administration had performed well despite the economic challenges caused by insecurity, the COVID-19 pandemic and dwindling revenue from the federation account.

Masari said he expects that the coming administration in the state would build on his achievements.

He said, “For myself and this government, today is special, another government would be coming in. I however thank the Almighty Allah that despite the challenges, our regime has recorded meaningful progress.

“We have gone through thick and thin. Our projections for revenue were affected by a fall in crude oil prices and COVID-19 among others. But we are here not to grandstand; we are here not for applause. We are here for service.

“As 2023 is approaching, we hope and pray that the next generation of leaders will build on our modest…





Source: Leadership Newspaper