Lagos Mulls Free Cancer Screening For Residents





Lagos State government is considering on a bill for ensure residents have free access to cancer screening and vaccines.

Available statistics In Nigeria showed that cancer leads to over 72,000 deaths per annum (30,924 for males and 40, 647 for females) and this number is set to increase given that there are 102,000 new cases of cancer every year.

As a way out of the woods, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1, Hon. Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay, in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP, at the 2023 World Cancer Day awareness walk, organised by LASUTH Oncology Department, in Lagos, said the best way to tackle the scourge is early detection.

Alli-Macaulay, who is also the chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation, revealed that the committee had concluded plans to draft a bill that would allow all residents to have access to cancer screening and vaccines.

In the same vein, the chief medical director,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper