Farin Ruwa Power Plant To Inject 40 Megawatts To National Grid – Gov Sule





Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has said the Farin Ruwa hydroelectric power project would contribute 40 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

The governor dropped the hint in Kwarra, the headquarters of Farin Ruwa Development Area, during his campaign tour.

Gov Sule assured the people that he would accelerate the completion of the project.

He disclosed plans by his administration to harness the potential of the Farin Ruwa waterfalls into a tourist destination if he is returned for a second term.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the project which is located in Wamba local government area, was conceptualised in 2001, but suffered a series of abandonment by successive administrations in the state.

During his campaign in the area preparatory to the governorship election in 2019, Sule promised to collaborate with the federal government to complete the multi-million naira project.

In 2021, the federal government flagged off the completion of the project through the minister of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper