Police Arrests 7 Kidnappers, Recover Arms, Ammunitions In Kaduna





In a renewed vigour to ensuring safety of lives and properties in Kaduna State following recent marching order handed down by the acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Mamman B. Giwa to Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to go on the offensive, personnel of the Kaduna Command has recorded a positive result with the arrest of seven suspected kidnappers.

According to the Commands Spokesperson DSP Muhammad Jalige in a srstement, said, at about 1320hrs, a patrol team attached to Saminaka Area Command in conjunction with hunters group in Lere LGA apprehended one Yusuf Idi aged 25 years along with six others at Mariri Village in Lere LGA.

He said, upon Interrogation, the suspects confessed to have carried out series of kidnappings, culpable homicide and armed robberies in the said area.

“When an immediate search was conducted on the suspects, an AK 47 Rifle with 14 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunitions, one locally fabricated long range double-barrel gun used for expending…





Source: Leadership Newspaper