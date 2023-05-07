3,740 To Perform 2023 Hajj From Kwara





The Kwara State Pilgrims Welfare Board says 3,740 pilgrims will perform the 2023 hajj from the state.

The executive secretary of the board, Alh. Abdulsalam Abdulkadir, stated this during an enlightenment and special prayer programme organised for all intending pilgrims in Ilorin, the state capital.

The prayer session was attended by the secretary to the state government, Prof. Saba Jibril, who was represented by the permanent secretary, general services, Alh. Babatunde Abdulsalam.

The prayer was led by the chief imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Solihu while the grand khadi of the state Sharia Court of Appeal, Justice Abdullateef Kamaldeen, delivered a lecture.

The pilgrims board’s secretary explained that funds for all intending pilgrims from state had been remitted to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

States Get 48-hour Ultimatum To Remit 2023 Hajj Fare

Abdulkadir said the board accommodated over 200 outstanding intending pilgrims from the 2022…





Source: Leadership Newspaper