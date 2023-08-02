Subsidy Removal: Zamfara Gov’t To Distribute Foodstuffs As Palliatives 





Zamfara State Government has approved the swift distribution of foodstuffs across the 14 Local Government Areas of the State, as palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the State Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, on Wednesday, stressed that the decision to distribute foodstuff was in line with the current realities in the country and the commitment of the Zamfara State Government to mitigate the effects of the hike in petrol pump price.

He said that the State Government was rolling out plans to make sure that the palliative reach the masses without hitches.

The statement reads in part: “The Executive Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, has approved the swift distribution of foodstuff as palliatives to ameliorate the hardship caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy.

“Governor Dauda Lawal as a responsible leader believes that the distribution of food items will be the latest of his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper