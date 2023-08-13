NBC Reaffirms Commitment To Youth Empowerment





The Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Limited, in partnership with the West Africa Vocational Education (WAVE) Academy has completed the training of over 500 youths on viable employability and digital skills across Nigeria.

This, NBC said, its part of its long-standing commitment to youth empowerment whilst tackling unemployment in the country.

The intensive training programme, it stressed, was designed to equip young individuals and women with high-demand skills, enabling them to thrive in the competitive market landscape and scale their businesses.

The initiative, it noted was implemented under the NBC €1 million (euros) donation provided by its parent company, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), to support communities through social impact programs.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the programme in Lagos, the People and Culture director at NBC, Juliana Esezobor said: “an abundant youth population offers a considerable edge to any nation, but if left untapped,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper