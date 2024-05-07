New Masquerade TV Series’ Ovularia Dies At 81





Madam Elizabeth Evoeme, popularly known as Ovularia in the 80s TV sitcom, ‘The New Masquerade’, has passed on.

She was aged 82.

Ovularia’s demise came exactly four and a half years after she was rumoured to have been dead on November 5, 2019.

“Friends, fans, colleagues, the family of the legendary actress, Elizabeth Lizzy ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme, would like to notify the public, all those who loved her and her work in ‘The new Masquerade,’ of her passing.

“Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme will be dearly missed and was extremely loved by her family and also by you, her fans.

“We thank you all for your support and for respecting our privacy at this time. God bless you all and may our dear Elizabeth ‘Ovularia’ Evoeme rest in perfect peace, now and always,” the family had said while announcing her passage.

Meanwhile, her London-based daughter, Justina Ngozi Evoeme, confirmed Ovularia’s demise, describing it as painful and shocking, adding, “I need to get my head…





Source: Leadership Newspaper