Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Partner On Agriculture, Trade





Federal Government of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have agreed to strengthen bilateral relations to explore the huge potentials in Nigeria particularly in the areas of agriculture, trade and economic opportunities.

The two countries made the commitment yesterday at a meeting between a delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by its minister of environment, water and agriculture, Engr Abdulrahman Alfadley and the Nigerian team led by the minister of agriculture and food security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; minister of water resources and sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev; minister of budget and economic planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu and the chairman of Nigeria Governors‘ Forum and governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq held in Abuja.

At the meeting, minister of agriculture and food security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said Nigeria is endowed with agricultural potential and investment opportunities that if properly harnessed, would boost food production that could…





Source: Leadership Newspaper