



Following the tragic mining pit collapse in Galadima Kogo in Shiroro local government area of Niger State recently, the minister of solid minerals development, Dr. Dele Alake, has revealed the government’s plans to enforce an insurance policy for mine workers in Nigeria.

The minister, who made the disclosure during a condolence visit to Niger State governor, Umar Bago, in Minna at the weekend, where he represented President Bola Tinubu, stated, however, that the calamity could have been avoided.

“I bring the condolences and sympathies of Mr. President to the families of victims, those injured, the entire community, and the government and people of Niger state on the mine pit collapse. It is unfortunate and avoidable. Though we learned the disaster was due to heavy rainfall, we are committed to intensifying the monitoring of mining operations to ensure conformity to environmental standards,” Alake stated.

LEADERSHIP reports that early this week, a mining site in Galadima Kogo in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper