Ex-Arsenal, Everton Striker Kevin Campbell Dies At 54





Former Arsenal and Everton striker, Kevin Campbell has died after a brief illness at the age of 54.

Everton which had said that Campbell was ill in May and was “very unwell” in the hospital, took to their X (formerly Twitter) handle to announce the demise of the former Striker.

“Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54.

“Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well – as anyone who ever met him will know. RIP, Super Kev,” Everton said.

Arsenal also took to their X handle to announce Campbell’s demise, paying tribute to him and extending their prayers to his family.

They wrote, “We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness.

“Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”

Kevin Campbell played up front for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper