Insecurity: 6,000 Graduate From Army Depot 





A total of 6,000 recruits have graduated from the Nigerian Army Depot, Zaria following six months of rigorous training to combat insecurity.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja said the new recruits formed a crucial part of the Nigerian Army’s solution to the security challenges confronting the nation.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu on Saturday, quoted Gen. Lagbaja to have stated this while addressing the young recruits after reviewing the ‘Passing Out Parade’ of the 86th Regular Recruits Intake at the RSM Hama-Kim Parade Ground, Depot Nigerian Army.

“The young recruits of Depot Nigerian Army we are here to pass out today, will form part of Nigerian Army’s solution to the challenge of insurgency in the North East, banditry and cattle rustling in the North West, farmers-herders clashes in the North Central, secessionists agitations and cultism in the South East, militancy and vandalism of critical national…





Source: Leadership Newspaper